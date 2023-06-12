Marcus Semien holds commanding lead in All-Star voting for AL second basemen

article

After a scalding hot start to the season it looks like second baseman Marcus Semien will represent the Texas Rangers at this summer's MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

The MLB released its first look at the All-Star Game votes for this July's midsummer classic.

Semien has 707,712 votes to be the AL's starting second baseman. The next closest is 8-time All-Star Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros with 363,013.

In his second season with the Rangers, Semien is leading one of the league's best offenses. He is hitting .296 with 9 home runs and 51 RBI. Semien also leads the league with 57 runs.

Semien might have some company from his teammates if he is selected to the game in Seattle.

Shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Josh Jung and catcher Jonah Heim are second in each of their respective positions.

Nathaniel Lowe is fourth among first baseman and Adolis Garcia is sixth among outfielders.

Phase 1 of All-Star voting ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

In Phase 2, fans will get to vote between the top two vote-getters and pick the starting players for each league.

Phase 2 ends June 29 at 11 a.m.

Fans can vote on MLB.com, the MLB app or at any of the 30 MLB stadiums.

The All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.