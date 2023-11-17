Marcus Semien becomes first Texas Ranger to win Heart & Hustle Award

Marcus Semien did not win the AL MVP Award, but the Rangers' second baseman was a winner this award season.

Semien was chosen to be the winner of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association's Heart & Hustle Award.

The award was created in 2005 and awarded to the player who "demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game."

This year, the Rangers second baseman donated to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundations to provide meals to families, attended the 2023 Nike RBI Southwest Regional Tournament, and took part in multiple Equip the Future events.

Semien is the first Rangers player to ever win the award.