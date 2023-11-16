Texas Rangers could be dropped by Bally Sports prior to 2024 season: report

Texas Rangers games could be aired somewhere other than Bally Sports as soon as next season.

One of the big items at the MLB owners meeting in Arlington this week is the future of local TV broadcasting for several teams, including the Rangers.

The company that broadcasts Rangers games on Bally, Diamond Sports Group, is bankrupt and likely to shut down after next year.

"To undertake another summer where we have 12 teams at risk given the financial situation of the Diamond [regional sports networks] has further deteriorated is not an appealing prospect," said MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday. "It's one thing to pick up one or two, picking up 12 with no notice is a Herculean feat."

A new report from The Athletic says the Rangers deal with Bally could be terminated before Opening Day of the 2024 season.

Manfred says MLB is in discussions with Diamond Sports Group about the TV rights for the Rangers and several other teams.

"We need to know who they want to keep, who they have the ability to pay, who they don't want to keep so we can make other arrangements for those teams now so that our fans are not disrupted," the commissioner said.

MLB aired games for the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres during the 2023 season after missed payments and contract disagreements.

If dropped by Bally, the Rangers could have games broadcast by MLB or could agree to a deal with a new broadcaster.