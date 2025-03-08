article

Mansfield Summit has won the boys basketball state title for the first time in school history.

Summit took town Fort Bend Marshall in the championship game in San Antonio on Saturday.

Mansfield led nearly the entire game and brought home a 54-47 win.

Forward Ian Sedah led the way for Summit, scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

Marshall guard Eian Lowe put up 28 points in the loss.