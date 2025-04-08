Luka returns to Dallas: Ticket prices soar for Mavs-Lakers game at AAC

The Brief Luka Dončić will return to Dallas as a Laker on Wednesday night. Dončić was traded by the Mavs in February. The cheapest tickets for Wednesday night's game are selling for more than $200 apiece.



On Wednesday night, Luka Dončić will return to Dallas for the first time since he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game has been a hot ticket for Mavericks fans who want to see the team's former star in person after an unceremonious departure.

Ticket prices for Lakers-Mavs

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 25, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty I Expand

By the numbers:

On Tuesday night, the cheapest tickets on the app Gametime were $281, including taxes and fees.

The highest-priced tickets on the app were selling for $6,869.

On Ticketmaster, tickets ranged from $240 apiece to more than $2,300.

Tickets for the next Mavericks game against the Raptors are selling for as cheap as $25.

Luka Dončić trade

The news of the Dončić trade sent shockwaves through the basketball world.

The trade, announced late on the night of February 1, sent Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 LA Lakers first-round pick.

The trade sparked outrage from Mavericks fans at the time.

In the weeks since the trade, Mavericks officials have criticized the 26-year-old's work ethic during his time in Dallas.

In February, the Mavericks lost to the Lakers 107-99 in Los Angeles for Dončić's first game against his former team.

Lakers vs. Mavericks : How to watch, stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: April 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

What they're saying:

Dallas Mavericks radio announcer Chuck Cooperstein said he expects Wednesday night's game to be different from any he has ever broadcast.

"We've never seen anything like this, certainly in Dallas," Cooperstein said.

Many are comparing the game to LeBron James' return to Cleveland after leaving the Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

"That was pretty ugly. I don't think this will be ugly because Luka never asked out. Luka was traded," Cooperstein said. "Fans are going to be cheering for Luka, they're going to be cheering for the Mavericks, and it's going to be just a very, very strange sound in the building."

Will Luka Dončić play in Dallas?

Some have speculated that the Los Angeles Lakers may sit Dončić, with Los Angeles playing back-to-back games.

Dončić played 31 minutes in the Lakers' 136-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luka was ejected with more than seven minutes left in the game after complaining about a call.

Cooperstein said he doubts Dončić will sit.

What they're saying:

"Come on," Cooperstein said when asked the question. "The Lakers have a chance to finish third [in the Western Conference]. They want to finish third because obviously the goal is to avoid Oklahoma City for as long as possible. So they're out there trying to win games."

Dallas Mavericks Playoff Chances

Despite trading Dončić and several injuries to key members of the team, the Mavericks are alive in the fight for the playoffs.

Dallas is currently the 10-seed in the West, meaning they would be in the play-in with a chance to win a playoff spot.

The Mavericks are 2.5 games up on the Phoenix Suns with three games left in the season.

Dallas is likely to play the Sacramento Kings in the first play-in game. If they win, they would play the loser of the 7 vs. 8 seed game.