Luka Doncic set to miss at least next six games after injuring ankle during practice

article

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic is expected to miss the next six games after turning his right ankle during practice on Thursday.

Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle made the announcement during pregame of their game against the Houston Rockets Friday night.

Carlisle said Doncic will be out for a minimum of six games. If he did miss the next six games, he'd be set to return against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10.

It appeared to be a similar injury to the one Doncic suffered in December, which caused him to miss four games. The Mavericks went 2-2 during that stretch.

When asked if Doncic would be back in time for the All-Star game on Feb. 16, Carlisle said his feeling is that Doncic would be able to take part in All-Star festivities.