Former Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic's rookie trading cards up for auction

The Brief Bidding is underway for three of Luka Doncic's rookie trading cards from 2018. The cards are estimated to be worth between $1,200 and $3,000. The online auctions end on Saturday.



Fans still mourning the loss of Luka Doncic in the trade to the L.A. Lakers can reminisce about his time with the Dallas Mavericks by purchasing one of his rookie trading cards.

Luka Doncic Rookie Trading Card Auction

What we know:

Three of the 2018 cards are currently up for grabs at Heritage Auctions, with estimated values between $1,200 and $3,000.

Heritage Auctions also has a Babe Ruth card up for auction right now valued at more than $2 million, a one-of-a-kind Shohei Ohtani "50/50 Club" card worth about $600,000, and a Tom Brady jersey valued at another $600,000.

"Each piece is special in its own way. Some of them are used by the athletes. It’s the jerseys they may have worn to set records or the bats they used in games. Rookie cards that may be extremely scarce due to the condition, high grades, maybe there’s only a few of them left in the world that are in strong condition, near mint or better," said Heritage Sports Auctions director Chris Ivy.

What you can do:

Bids can be made online at sports.ha.com.

The bidding for Doncic’s rookie cards closes on Saturday.