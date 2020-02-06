Luka Doncic picked to Team Lebron for NBA All-Star Game
Luka Doncic was picked to join Team Lebron for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.
Doncic was chosen as a starter by the fans, and just missed out on being a captain. He was selected by Lebron with his third pick, after Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard.
Check out each team's roster below:
TEAM LEBRON:
c-LeBron James, LA Lakers
Anthony Davis, LA Lakers
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
Advertisement
Luka Doncic, Dallas
James Harden, Houston
Damian Lillard, Portland
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Jayson Tatum, Boston
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City
Russell Westbrook, Houston
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana
Coach — Frank Vogel, LA Lakers
TEAM GIANNIS:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Pascal Siakam, Toronto
Kemba Walker, Boston
Trae Young, Atlanta
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
Bam Adebayo, Miami
Rudy Gobert, Utah
Jimmy Butler, Miami
Kyle Lowry, Toronto
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans
Donovan Mitchell, Utah
Coach — Nick Nurse, Toronto