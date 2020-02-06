Luka Doncic picked to Team Lebron for NBA All-Star Game

article

Luka Doncic was picked to join Team Lebron for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Doncic was chosen as a starter by the fans, and just missed out on being a captain. He was selected by Lebron with his third pick, after Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard.

Check out each team's roster below:

TEAM LEBRON:

c-LeBron James, LA Lakers

Anthony Davis, LA Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Luka Doncic, Dallas

James Harden, Houston

Damian Lillard, Portland

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum, Boston

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook, Houston

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana

Coach — Frank Vogel, LA Lakers

TEAM GIANNIS:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Pascal Siakam, Toronto

Kemba Walker, Boston

Trae Young, Atlanta

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

Bam Adebayo, Miami

Rudy Gobert, Utah

Jimmy Butler, Miami

Kyle Lowry, Toronto

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans

Donovan Mitchell, Utah

Coach — Nick Nurse, Toronto