Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has earned another honor.

Doncic was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season.

It is the sixth time he’s received the honor since entering the league in 2018.

He’s averaging more than 30 points a game in March.

The Mavs take on the Nets Wednesday in Brooklyn.

