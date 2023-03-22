Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving questionable for Wednesday’s game

article

The Dallas Mavericks may be without stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving when they face Golden State Wednesday night.

Doncic has missed five straight games with an injured thigh.

RELATED: Mavs' Doncic confounded by thigh injury after early exit

Irving re-aggravated his foot during Monday night’s loss to Memphis.

The Mavs are in seventh place in the Western Conference with just 10 regular season games left.

Irving has not ruled out playing Wednesday.

"Re-aggravation of my foot. You know, unfortunate play. After I re-aggravated it, I was just really worried about my ankle being sprained. But after we came back here, it wasn’t. It’s just a re-aggravation of that spot on top of my foot," he said.

The Mavs need to finish in the top six in the conference to get a guaranteed playoff spot.

If the season ended now, they would play in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.