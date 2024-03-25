Luka Doncic gets triple-double as Mavericks beat Jazz 115-105

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 29 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 115-105 on Monday night.

Kyrie Irving scored 27 points for the Mavericks, who earned their fourth consecutive victory. P.J. Washington had 16 points, and Daniel Gafford finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 25: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives into Taylor Hendricks #0 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of a game at Delta Center on March 25, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Expand

Lauri Markkanen made six 3-pointers and scored 34 points for Utah. Markkanen ranks third among NBA 7-footers with 1,001 made 3-pointers for his career in his seventh season.

John Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Jazz, who lost to Dallas for the second time in five days. Collin Sexton had 20 points.

Sexton made a 3-pointer to give Utah a 94-93 lead with 10:02 left. But Dallas responded with a 16-2 run.

Gafford started the big sequence with a rebound dunk, and Irving made two foul shots. Doncic’s jumper made it 109-96 with 4:41 remaining.