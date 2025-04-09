Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Emotional Luka Dončić reacts to Mavs tribute video

Published  April 9, 2025 8:42pm CDT
DALLAS, TX - APRIL 9: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers is honored before the game against the Dallas Mavericks on April 9, 2025 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

    • Luka Dončić got emotional ahead of his first game back in Dallas since he was traded by the Mavericks.
    • The Mavericks showed a video looking back at the Slovenian superstar's career in Dallas.
    • The Mavs traded Dončić to Los Angeles in February.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks game against Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers got off to an emotional start.

Luka Doncic cries during tribute video

Before the game, Dallas played a video of Dončić's most memorable moments in a Mavericks uniform.

Dončić looked up at the Jumbotron with tears in his eyes.

As his name was announced on the PA, the 26-year-old superstar wiped away his tears before running onto the floor.

The crowd at the AAC showered Dončić with cheers.

Before the game, Dončić said he knew the return to his first American home would be emotional.

After his 45-point outburst, he talked about those emotions.

"All these fans, I really appreciate it, man. All the teammates I had, everybody had my back. I'm just happy. I love these fans. I love this city, but it's time to move on," Doncic said after the game.

He said he experienced "so many emotions" while watching the tribute video.

"It brought tears to my eyes," he said. "I came here as a young kid at 18 and I didn't know what to expect in the NBA. They made it feel like home. It's just a lot of great, great memories."

Mavs tribute video to Luka Dončić

The Dallas Mavericks shared the video on social media.

It walked through Luka's six and a half years in a Mavericks uniform, from his Rookie of the Year season to last season's memorable run to the NBA Finals.

The video ended with the Slovenian phrase "Hvala za vise, Luka!" which means "Thank you for everything."

Mavericks fans at the AAC were given shirts with the phrase on Wednesday night.

Luka Dončić trade

Luka Doncic arrives at American Airlines Center

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic arrives at the American Airlines Center ahead of his game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The news of the Dončić trade sent shockwaves through the basketball world.

The trade, announced late on the night of February 1, sent Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 LA Lakers first-round pick.

The trade sparked outrage from Mavericks fans at the time.

In the weeks since the trade, Mavericks officials have criticized the 26-year-old's work ethic during his time in Dallas.

In February, the Mavericks lost to the Lakers 107-99 in Los Angeles for Dončić's first game against his former team.

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 4 crews at the American Airlines Center and the Dallas Mavericks.

