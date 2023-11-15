Luka Doncic goes off on 'really bad' special court after loss to Pelicans

article

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was not happy after his poor performance in Tuesday night's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Doncic struggled in the blowout loss, with season lows in points (16), assists (2) and rebounds (2).

The Mavericks guard also had 8 turnovers in the game. The loss likely will keep the Mavericks from moving on in the first annual in-season tournament.

READ MORE: Brandon Ingram, rookie Jordan Hawkins each score 25 as Pelicans top Mavericks 131-110

After the game, Doncic criticized the Smoothie King Center's custom court.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 14: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Dyson Daniels #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of the NBA In-Season Tournament at the Smoothie King Center on November 14, 2023 in New Expand

"I think the court today was really bad," Doncic said. "It was really slippery, and in some places, the ball didn't really bounce. If we're going to have these courts, we need to make sure that it's a stable court."

The NBA made a late decision for teams to use the colorful courts for in-season tournament games.

Doncic is not the only player who has complained.

Indiana Pacers players Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton both said they felt like they were slipping on the tournament floor earlier this month.

Related article

On Nov. 10, the Mavericks decided to play their in-season tournament game on their regular floor, saying "a manufacturing issue" kept the custom silver and great court from being ready-for-tournament play.

Dallas has not said if they plan to use the colorful court for the Nov. 28 game against the Houston Rockets at the AAC.