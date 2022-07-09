16-year-old McKinney native Liv Hovde wins Wimbledon girls' junior title

article

American junior player Liv Hovde has won the girls’ singles title at Wimbledon.

Hovde beat Luca Udvardy of Hungary 6-3, 6-4 on No. 1 Court to become only the second American girl to win the title at the All England Club in the last 30 years.

Claire Liu won the title in 2017.

In the girls' doubles final, Angella Okutoyi of Kenya and Rose Marie Nijkamp of the Netherlands beat Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko of Canada 3-6, 6-4 (11-9).

In the boys' doubles final, Sebastian Gorzny and Alex Michelsen of the United States defeated Gabriel Debru and Paul Inchauspe of France 7-6 (5), 6-3.