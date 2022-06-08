Leighton Vander Esch wins Dallas Cowboys Home Run Derby

article

Some Dallas Cowboys stars raised money for charity on the baseball diamond.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch won Tuesday night’s home run derby at Rider’s Stadium in Frisco.

Linebacker Micah Parsons bought a $500 bat just for the competition. Quarterback Dak Prescott said he was impressed with his teammate’s performance.

"Micah told me he had it in him. We obviously, we’re competitive. So, we make a little bet about it. And um, I was surprised. I definitely was surprised that he has that much power and consistency with it," Prescott said.

Other Cowboys players and some media participated. FOX 4’s Shannon Murray showed off her skills, raising $700 for Girls on the Run DFW.

Shannon and other members of the media raised more than $40,000 for local nonprofit organizations.

The Cowboys raised more than $130,000.