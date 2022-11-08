Latricia Trammell hired to coach Dallas Wings

article

The Dallas Wings named Latricia Trammell as their new head coach.

Trammell has spent the past four seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Wings previously tried to hire her as an assistant on Coach Vickie Johnson’s staff.

The team fired Johnson earlier this year.

Trammell also previously coached at Oklahoma City University, where she won two national championships.