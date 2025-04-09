Fans show support for Luka Doncic, anger at Mavs ahead of Lakers showdown

The Brief The Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Luka Dončić plays against the Mavericks for the first time in Dallas.



Dallas Mavericks fans showed up at the American Airlines Center early ahead of Wednesday night's game against Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers.

It will be Dončić's first game in Dallas since he was traded to the Lakers in a deal that made several Mavs supporters question their fandom.

Fans gather at American Airlines Center

Several fans outside the AAC were wearing their Mavericks Luka jerseys, but there were several people in purple and gold.

Some fans told FOX 4 they flew in from Los Angeles just to attend tonight's game.

What they're saying:

"We still watch him on TV. We don't like the Lakers, but the boys talk about him. They shoot outside. We used to say Kobe, but now we say Luka when we shoot" said Mark Olvera.

Lakers vs. Mavs: How to watch, stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: April 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Tonight's game will be the first showdown since the swap between Luka and the player he was traded for, Anthony Davis.

Dončić said on Tuesday that the return to the AAC will be "very emotional for me."

Dallas Mavericks radio announcer Chuck Cooperstein said he expects Wednesday night's game to be different from any he has ever broadcast.

"We've never seen anything like this, certainly in Dallas," Cooperstein said.

Many are comparing the game to LeBron James' return to Cleveland after leaving the Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat.

"That was pretty ugly. I don't think this will be ugly because Luka never asked out. Luka was traded," Cooperstein said. "Fans are going to be cheering for Luka, they're going to be cheering for the Mavericks, and it's going to be just a very, very strange sound in the building."