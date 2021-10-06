Kristaps Porzingis sits down with Jeff Kolb ahead of third season with Mavs

Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis took time to sit down with Jeff Kolb ahead of his third season as a Dallas Maverick. KP candidly discusses how he processed the criticism he received for his performance against the LA Clippers in the playoffs, how close he is to being 100% healthy and what he though about Luka Doncic getting his supermax contract. Plus Porzingis discusses how he and Luka are working on developing better chemistry on the basketball court, with the help of new head coach Jason Kidd, in the midst of speculation about how friendly the Mavs' two most talented players may or may not be off of the court.

Advertisement