Keller's Austen Smith wins bronze medal in women's skeet shooting

Keller's Austen Smith took home the bronze medal in women's skeet shooting at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Smith hit 45 of 50 targets in the final to win her first Olympic medal for Team USA.

This is the 23-year-old Smith's second Olympics. She placed in tenth in the Tokyo Games.

"We are so proud of Austen's grit, determination, and manner in which she represented Keller and our nation on the global stage," said Keller mayor Armin Mizani.

Smith will compete in the skeet mixed-team event on Monday.

She is paired with men's gold medal winner Vincent Hancock.

Hancock is from Georgia, but currently lives in Denton County.

In addition to being Smith's partner in the mixed-team event, he is also her coach.