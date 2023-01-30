Kellen Moore expected to be hired as offensive coordinator for Los Angeles Chargers: report

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore didn't spend long without a job, the NFL Network reports Moore will be the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was announced Sunday that Moore and the Cowboys mutually decided to part ways, despite four statistically successful seasons as the team's OC.

Report: Cowboys parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

The Cowboys only scored 12 points in their disappointing playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It was the second-straight season the Cowboys scored fewer than 20 points in a playoff loss.

Moore is one of eight assistant coaches who will not return to the Cowboys next season.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to take over play calling duties for the Cowboys next season.

McCarthy was the primary play call for the majority of his time as head coach of the Green Bay Packers.