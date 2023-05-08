Jordan Spieth to miss Byron Nelson

article

Dallas native Jordan Spieth will not be playing in this weekend's AT&T Byron Nelson due to an injury.

Spieth suffered severe pain in his left wrist over the weekend.

"The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me, and I'm disappointed to miss it this week," Speith said in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday. "I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week."

Speith said that playing in front of his family and friends at the Nelson is one of the highlights of his year.

The UT grad finished in second place at the tournament last year, and has made 11 career starts in the tournament. He played for the first time when he was just 16 years old.

The AT&T Byron Nelson tees off this Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.