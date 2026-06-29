Jordan leaves a tray of baklava and a heartfelt note for Dallas Stadium staff

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The Brief The Jordan national football team left their locker room spotless and gifted traditional sweets, memorabilia, and a thank-you note to Dallas Stadium staff. The gesture followed Saturday's match against Argentina, wrapping up Jordan's historic, first-ever World Cup appearance. Despite early elimination after losses to Austria and Algeria, fans and supporters remain optimistic about the team's future on the world stage.



The Jordan national team left a small gesture of appreciation following their final World Cup match at Dallas Stadium.

The players from Jordan cleaned out the locker room, leaving it spotless.

They also left behind memorabilia from the Jordan Football Association, as well as traditional sweets and a heartfelt note for the stadium’s staff.

In the note, the players expressed their gratitude to everyone who helped to make their World Cup journey one to remember.

Jordan's first World Cup

Jordan scored a spot in the expanded World Cup tournament by scoring 32 goals and winning eight out of 16 total matches across the qualifiers. It was the team’s first-ever World Cup appearance.

Jordan’s debut ended after the team suffered back-to-back losses in Group J against Austria and Algeria.

Still, fans were hyped about Saturday’s match against Argentina at Dallas Stadium. They are also optimistic about Jordan’s future World Cup appearances.

"The whole country now has the spirit that we can be playing at that level, and there are many changes inside the country to support that. So, I think Jordan will be in the next World Cup and the one after," Amer Alazzam told FOX 4.

Jordan's King Abdullah II reportedly attended Saturday’s match.