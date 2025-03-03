Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson retires from FOX Sports

The Brief Jimmy Johnson has retired from his job with FOX Sports. The Super Bowl champion coach called the job the "most fun" he's had in his career. Johnson is 81 years old.



Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson has retired from his commentator job on FOX NFL Sunday.

Johnson made the announcement on an episode of The Herd on FS1 on Monday.

Jimmy Johnson retires from FOX

"I've made an extremely difficult decision," said Johnson. "I've been thinking about it for the last 4 or 5 years and I've decided to retire from FOX. I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss all of the guys."

Johnson, 81, called the job the "most fun" he had in his career.

The announcement did not come as a surprise. Ahead of the Super Bowl, FOX aired a tribute to Johnson's career.

When asked about retirement at the time, the former Cowboys coach would not say one way or the other.

Johnson first appeared on FOX 31 years ago. He worked with the network from 1994-1995 after leaving the Cowboys and then rejoined FOX from 2002-2024 after coaching the Miami Dolphins.

"I loved every minute of it," Johnson said. "Thanks to FOX Sports. It was really the best time of my entire career."

What they're saying:

"Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor. From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better," said FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks in a statement. "Coach will be sincerely missed and we wish him the best as he sets sail into retirement, like only Jimmy Johnson can."