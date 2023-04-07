Expand / Collapse search

Jerry Jones will be DeMarcus Ware’s Hall of Fame presenter

Dallas Cowboys
DALLAS - A couple of Dallas Cowboys’ greats are headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Jerry Jones will be part of the enshrinement ceremony too.

Former linebacker DeMarcus Ware is part of the Class of 2023.

He recorded 117 quarterback sacks as a Cowboy, the most in team history.

Ware also holds the Cowboys’ record for forced fumbles with 32.

This week, he asked his old boss for a special favor.

"You were the voice that welcomed me to the Hall of Fame. And I want you, that voice, to keep going and you be my presenter this year for the Hall of Fame," Ware said. "I just can’t tell you what an honor it is."

Legendary Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley will also be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Saturday, Aug. 5.