Jerry Jones says he will not fire Mike McCarthy mid-season in contentious radio interview

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he would not fire head coach Mike McCarthy during the season during a defensive interview on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

Many have speculated about McCarthy's future after an embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions. The 47-9 loss was the Cowboys' biggest home loss since Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989.

The last Cowboys coach to be fired in the middle of a season was Wade Phillips, who was fired 8 games into the 2010 season after a 45-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jones said he "won't be making any other" mid-season firings when asked on Tuesday morning.

When 105.3 The Fan host Shan Shariff pushed Jones about the team's lack of moves in the offseason, the Cowboys' owner became defensive.

"This is not your job. Your job isn't to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job. I'll get somebody else to ask these questions," said Jones.

When the hosts tried to laugh off the response, Jones said he was not kidding.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

"You really think you're going to sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I've done wrong and without going over the rights?" Jones asked.

Jones continued the interview despite the complaints.

The Cowboys have a bye this week.

They will be back on the field in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.