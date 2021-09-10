Jerry Jones says he still believes in Greg Zuerlein long-term as Cowboys kicker

article

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a number of good things to say about the Cowboys’ performance in their opening game loss to the Buccaneers, and added that he still believes in Greg Zuerlein despite his missed kicks.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan Friday, Jones said the team played well, the defense held up well, and Dak Prescott had "one of the most phenomenal performances that I’ve seen."

Many are putting the blame on Zuerlein, who missed two field goals and an extra point, for the team’s loss to the Bucs, but Jones said he still believes in him to perform and play well for the Cowboys this season.

"I believe in him long-term, and I believe he’ll play better as we get into the season," Jones said.

Jones admitted that they paid a price in the first game for Zuerlein missing most of training camp, but added that he’s confident Zuerlein will end up helping the team in the long-term.

