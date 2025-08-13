Expand / Collapse search

Jerry Jones reveals cancer diagnosis in Netflix docuseries

Published  August 13, 2025 11:02am CDT
Jerry Jones
The Brief

    • Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed he was previously diagnosed with and overcame Stage 4 melanoma.
    • Jones was diagnosed in 2010 and underwent treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center, including multiple surgeries.
    • After a decade of battling the cancer, he credits an experimental drug therapy called PD-1 with saving his life.

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was previously diagnosed and overcame Stage 4 cancer thanks to an experimental drug, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News.

Jerry Jones Cancer Diagnosis

What we know:

Jones told a Morning News reporter that the experimental therapy saved his life.

According to the report, he fought Stage 4 melanoma for a decade.

The 82-year-old said he was diagnosed in June 2010 and began treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

He said over the next decade, he had two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries.

He underwent trials for the therapy called Programmed Cell Death Protein 1, or PD-1. And now he has no tumors.

All this came to light after the Morning News reporter saw the new Dallas Cowboys docuseries on Netflix. In it, Jones briefly mentioned undergoing cancer treatment in an episode. That reporter then followed up with week to get the rest of his story.

Big picture view:

According to the American Cancer Society, Stage 4 melanoma has a five-year survival rate of just 35%. 

Recent studies suggest new treatments are increasing the survival rate.

The Source: FOX 4's Shannon Murray gathered details for this story from an article in the Dallas Morning News.

