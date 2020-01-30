Jerry Jones’ mega yacht, Bravo Eugenia, in Miami for Super Bowl LIV

The Cowboys didn’t make it to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, but owner Jerry Jones’ mega yacht did.

Footage of the 357-foot yacht was captured by the helicopter of Miami station WPLG-TV and quickly went viral online.

It’s easy to pick out which vessel is the Bravo Eugenia – it’s easily the biggest one in the video. The yacht is named after Jones’ wife, Gene.

WPLG said the ship is parked at PortMiami for Super Bowl week. The yacht is a little more than one year old, as Jones bought it for a reported $250 million just before Christmas in 2018.

The length of the yacht is nearly as long as a football field and includes: two helipads, a sauna, steam room, swimming pool and a gym.