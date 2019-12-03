Jerry Jones: Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year

article

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continued to speculate on the future plans of his current head coach, telling a Dallas radio station on Tuesday that Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL in 2020.

Jones has been critical of the coaching staff since the team’s loss to the New England Patriots two weeks ago. But on Tuesday, during his weekly visit with 105.3 FM (The Fan), Jones gave Garrett some praise while declining to specify where Garrett would be working.

"Nobody has the exclusive skills to get the job done so that collectively you can win a Super Bowl," Jones said. "But there are qualified people. Jason Garrett is one of them. In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year."

Jones stating “in the NFL” as opposed to the Cowboys immediately re-ignited chatter that Garrett could be fired at the end of the season. Garrett is coaching in the final year of his contract, as Jones declined to give him an extension in the offseason.

Jones’ comments also come after a report from the NFL Network that the woeful New York Giants are prepared to fire their coach and Garrett could wind up on the list of potential candidates.

The Cowboys are trying to channel their frustration into some wins as the regular season’s end approaches and the team clings to a playoff spot.

Dallas is 6-6 but leads the NFC East by one game heading into Thursday night’s game against at Chicago (7 p.m. CT on FOX4). Dallas has lost its last two games as they prepare for a visit to Soldier Field. Game time temperatures are expected to be in the 30s.