Jerry Jones hints Ezekiel Elliott could return to the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys said they’re open to bringing Ezekiel Elliott back less than two weeks after releasing the running back.

Team owner Jerry Jones talked about cutting Elliott while at an NFL owners’ meeting in Phoenix.

The move will save the Cowboys millions of dollars.

Dak Prescott on Ezekiel Elliott's release: 'I'm hurt'

Elliott is now a free agent.

Jones said letting him go was not easy and hinted that the Cowboys might pick Elliott up again if no other team does.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the national anthem against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Jerry, how close did you come to sitting down with him and saying, ‘Let’s work out a deal to stay?’" a reporter asked.

"Well, that was on the table, and you might say to some degree that hasn’t changed and won’t until he signs someplace else," Jones said. "I don’t want to leave him hanging, our fans hanging, or anybody, but I wouldn’t take any possibility off the table."

Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott's release: 'Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise'

Elliott was rumored to be considering signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals or New York Jets.

So far, no deal has materialized.