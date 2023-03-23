Ezekiel Elliott wants to change number, could sign with Cowboys rival: reports say

article

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could find a home with one of his old team's biggest rivals, according to new reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Elliott has narrowed down his options about where to play to include the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Schefter says Elliott would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week.

While that is Elliott's perspective, it is not clear if the teams on Zeke's list have any interest in Elliott.

It would not be the first time a Cowboys running back jumped from Dallas to Philly. DeMarco Murray signed with the Eagles in 2015 after winning the AP Offensive Player of the Year award the season before. Murray played in Philadelphia for one disappointing year before joining the Tennessee Titans.

Elliott is not only planning to change jerseys, he's also planning to change numbers.

In his first tweet since the Cowboys decided to release the running back, Zeke tweeted "I want my #15 back."

Elliott wore number 15 during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes before switching to 21 in the pros with the Cowboys.