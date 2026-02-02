Expand / Collapse search

Jason Kidd fined by NBA for expletive-laden rant towards media

Published  February 2, 2026 10:30pm CST
    • Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was fined $35,000 by the NBA for remarks made about officiating and using profane language in a media session.
    • Kidd went on a profanity-laden rant following the Mavericks' 111-107 loss to the Houston Rockets on Jan. 31.
    • The Mavericks sit at 19-30 on the season as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.

DALLAS - Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined by the NBA for an expletive-laden rant after a recent loss.

What we know:

The NBA levied a $35,000 fine on Kidd for public criticism of officiating and using profane language in a media session.

The rant came after the Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets on Jan. 31.

The rant came after a question about rookie Cooper Flagg playing minutes at point guard, which is not his standard position.

