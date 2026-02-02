Jason Kidd fined by NBA for expletive-laden rant towards media

article

The Brief Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was fined $35,000 by the NBA for remarks made about officiating and using profane language in a media session. Kidd went on a profanity-laden rant following the Mavericks' 111-107 loss to the Houston Rockets on Jan. 31. The Mavericks sit at 19-30 on the season as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.



What we know:

The NBA levied a $35,000 fine on Kidd for public criticism of officiating and using profane language in a media session.

The rant came after the Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets on Jan. 31.

