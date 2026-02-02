Jason Kidd fined by NBA for expletive-laden rant towards media
article
DALLAS - Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined by the NBA for an expletive-laden rant after a recent loss.
What we know:
The NBA levied a $35,000 fine on Kidd for public criticism of officiating and using profane language in a media session.
The rant came after the Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets on Jan. 31.
The rant came after a question about rookie Cooper Flagg playing minutes at point guard, which is not his standard position.
The Source: Information in this story came from