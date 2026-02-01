10 victims rescued in Lubbock human trafficking bust; 20 facing charges

article

A monthlong multi-agency crackdown on human trafficking in the Lubbock area led to the rescue of 10 victims and the arrest of 20 people on felony charges, authorities announced Sunday.

What we know:

The operations, which spanned the month of January, were timed to coincide with National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Human Trafficking Unit spearheaded the effort alongside Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the victims were provided immediate access to resources through Voice of Hope, a local partner agency that specializes in support for trafficking survivors.

The 20 arrests include charges ranging from aggravated promotion of prostitution and solicitation to resisting arrest and drug possession. Among those taken into custody were two individuals facing warrants for aggravated promotion of prostitution and several others held on federal immigration detainers.

What they're saying:

"While the operation has concluded... the Lubbock Police Department, in conjunction with its area law enforcement partners, remains committed in its fight against human trafficking here in the Hub City and beyond," the department said in a statement.

Authorities released the names of those charged during the operation:

Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution (Warrants)

Gao, Fu, 66

Liu, Biwu, 32

Promotion of Prostitution (Warrant)

Willis, Jamil, 43

Solicitation of Prostitution

Arrendondo, Diego, 37 (also held on ICE Hold)

Contreras-Fuentes, Angel Anthony, 24

Forgione, Daniel John, 63

Herrera, Ray Anthony, 59

Mathis, Justin, 44

McClanahan, Jeffrey, 43

Oyetade, Oluwaseye Peter, 35

Plosz, Gabor, 34 (also held on ICE Hold)

Romero, Francisco Manuel, 26

Ryan, Tsamarte, 27

Tran, Son Hoang, 54

Walker, Wesley Adam, 46 (also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Manufacture/Delivery of a Substance, and Possession of Marijuana)

Wing, Samuel Logan, 28 (also charged with Resisting Arrest/Search/Transport)

Rachels, Jason, 44 (Warrant for Attempted Solicitation)

Prostitution

Chavira, Griselda Alexandra, 26

Other Related Charges & Warrants

Chavez, Veronica Marie, 35 (LPD Misdemeanor Warrant)

Terrell, William Bryan, 49 (Interference with Public Duties and Resisting Arrest/Search/Transport)

Resources for survivors

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, the following resources are available:

Voice of Hope: 806-763-7273 | 806-763-7273 | voiceofhopetexas.org

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 | 1-888-373-7888 | humantraffickinghotline.org

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children: 1-800-THE-LOST | 1-800-THE-LOST | missingkids.org

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text them at 88788 with the message "BEGIN."