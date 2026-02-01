Fort Worth woman killed by stray bullet, police search for suspect

article

The Brief A Fort Worth woman originally thought to have been injured in a fall was later found to have a fatal gunshot wound. Investigators believe a bullet fired from outside the home struck the victim, possibly linked to a "shots fired" call an hour earlier. No suspects are in custody as police canvass the neighborhood for witnesses and review local surveillance footage.



Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating a shooting after a woman, initially thought to have been injured in a fall, was found to have a gunshot wound.

Stray bullet strikes woman in her home

What we know:

The incident began Friday night at 8:51 p.m. when fire crews responded to a medical call in the 3400 block of Tahiti Lane in the city’s South Division. Early reports indicated an adult woman had fallen inside a home.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. However, at 10:44 p.m., medical staff alerted police that the woman’s injuries were actually caused by a gunshot.

Investigators believe a bullet fired from outside the home entered the home and hit the victim.

Detectives noted that a "shots fired" call was reported in the same neighborhood about an hour before the initial medical dispatch. Investigators are now working to determine if the two incidents are linked.

As of Sunday, no suspects are in custody. Homicide detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the surrounding area and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.

Officials have not released the woman's name.

What you can do:

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 817-392-4330. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.