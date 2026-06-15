Japan tidies Dallas Stadium locker room after World Cup match

The Brief Following their 2-2 draw against the Netherlands on Sunday, Japan's soccer team left their Dallas Stadium locker room perfectly clean and organized. Japanese fans also went viral for cleaning up trash in the stadium stands, a cultural practice of "returning things the way you found them" learned in youth. Video captured NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, currently working with FOX for World Cup coverage, helping the fans collect food wrappings and bottles.



Japanese soccer fans are known for picking up trash in stadiums after their games. It seems the players are equally as tidy, leaving their Dallas Stadium locker room spotless after Sunday’s match.

Japan’s locker room at Dallas Stadium

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: The dressing room of Japan is seen after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

What we know:

Photos captured the state of the team’s locker room after their 2-2 draw against the Netherlands.

Chairs were stacked, trash was collected, and towels were left neatly folded in the center of the room.

The pink and orange bibs that players and coaches wore to indicate their stadium clearance were stacked by the door.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: The dressing room of Japan is seen after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium on June 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Japan’s fans clean up the stadium

Big picture view:

Fans of the "Samurai Blue" have gone viral on social media for their tradition of cleaning up trash after World Cup matches. Sunday’s World Cup match at Dallas Stadium was no different.

Video clips shared by FOX 4 reporter Steven Dial showed fans picking up bottles and food wrappings left in the stands. One clip also showed New York Giants QB Jameis Winston, who is working with FOX for World Cup coverage, helping out.

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"Japanese sports fans at world events who clean up the stadium are behaving much the same way they did when they learned how to enjoy sports as school boys and girls," Koichi Nakano, who teaches politics and history at Sophia University, told The Associated Press.

According to FOX Sports, there is a phrase in Japanese that explains it – "Tatsu tori ato wo nigosazu." In English, that means "return it the way you found it." It’s a lesson most people in Japan learn in elementary school, when they are expected to clean up after themselves.