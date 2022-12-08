Injured Cowboys player Tyron Smith returns to practice

article

An All-Pro Cowboys player returned to practice months after he suffered a devastating injury.

Left tackle Tyron Smith was on the field Wednesday for the first time since his leg injury back in August.

Smith is not expected to play this weekend. But he may return when Dallas plays Jacksonville on Dec. 18.

Jerry Jones expects injured Cowboys LT Tyron Smith to return this season

Coaches and players say having Smith back is a lift for the entire team.

"Anytime Tyron's on the field, it's a good day for the Dallas Cowboys. Let's call it what it is. So you know, I think just like anything when you watch these players go through injury rehab, it’s so personal. It’s such a long process coming back. I just give him and the staff so much credit," Coach Mike McCarthy said.

"He was out there striking guys. I felt bad for those d-ends he was going against. I’m sure they’re going to have some bruises on they chest," running back Ezekiel Elliott said.

It will be an all-Texas matchup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Houston Texans, who have the worst record in the NFL.

Pregame coverage starts at 10 a.m. Kickoff is set for noon on FOX 4.