How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles - channel, stream, and more

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have done everything they were supposed to by winning four lower-stakes games since losing to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The rematch Sunday night is for first place in the NFC East, which carries the guarantee of starting the playoffs at home. Dallas has a 14-game home winning streak, the club’s longest since 1981.

It’s also a December meeting of star quarterbacks in Prescott and Hurts, which means the stakes can’t be much higher in the regular season.

The Cowboys have to find the same focus and execution from the past month, after coach Mike McCarthy was away from the team midweek for an emergency appendectomy after falling ill Wednesday morning. He expects to be on the sideline on game day.

"These are the moments we’ve prepared for, to be honest with you," Prescott said. "It’s not that we didn’t for all of those past games, but we understood that this is the stretch in the season when you look at the schedule that you have to be excited about."

In the first game of November, the Eagles (10-2) took a two-game division lead with their 28-23 victory over the Cowboys (9-3).

That lead is back to one game after San Francisco essentially matched its Week 5 rout of the Cowboys at home with a 42-19 victory last weekend in Philadelphia.

"You have to drag yourself through the mud in order to grow," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "It’s not comfortable, but it’s necessary. But then it’s about understanding why you’re here in the first place and having that confidence going into the next game."

A win by the Eagles, defending NFC champs, is a huge step toward a second consecutive NFC East title, something that hasn’t happened in the division since Philadelphia won four in a row from 2001-04.

A Dallas victory would have the teams all but even on the way to the sixth time in seven seasons that one of the two takes the division crown.

"In the sense of trying to get home field, understanding our success through the past couple of years and how great it would be to play the postseason here at home, it’s huge," Prescott said. "It’s definitely a big game."

