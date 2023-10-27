Expand / Collapse search

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams - channel, stream, and more

Dallas Cowboys
Plano's Brandon Aubrey on journey to Cowboys kicker

Becoming an NFL kicker wasn't originally part of Brandon Aubrey's dream. He sits down for a 1-on-1 interview with FOX 4's Jeff Kolb to talk about his journey from the MLS, to a 9 to 5 and how he became an NFL kicker.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Cowboys will look to get a winning streak going by beating the Rams.

What: Dallas Cowboys (4-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-4)

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium

How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on all FOX stations throughout Texas. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.