How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams - channel, stream, and more
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Cowboys will look to get a winning streak going by beating the Rams.
What: Dallas Cowboys (4-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-4)
When: Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 12 p.m.
Where: AT&T Stadium
How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on all FOX stations throughout Texas. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.