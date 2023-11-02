How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles - channel, stream, and more

article

Dak Prescott is on a hot streak following a blowout loss to San Francisco early last month. Prescott has thrown for 576 yards, with five TDs, one rushing score and only one interception over his last two games.

Prescott's play has helped put the Cowboys in the hunt for first place in the NFC East.

A win in Philly would be extra sweet.

After owner Jerry Jones refused to provide any bulletin-board material, saying he didn't want to "poke the bear," Prescott went in full Winnie-the-Pooh mode.

"Pour honey on me," Prescott said, referencing Jones' comments. "If you see me and a bear in a fight, pour honey on me."

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got a kick out of Prescott's quote.

"You love to see that confidence in your leader, your quarterback," he said. "Dak's confidence is through the roof, he's been playing at a really high level. I think he deserves more credit than what people are giving."

BIG GAME

The Eagles would have to go into an epic collapse to cough up the NFC East lead should they beat the Cowboys. But with a Cowboys win, the division race gets interesting.

The Cowboys split last season's meetings with the Eagles, though Dallas' win came with Hurts out with an injury. A Dallas victory would turn the division race into a toss-up. An Eagles win would make it difficult for the Cowboys to avoid another postseason filled with road games.

The Cowboys have been open about how wrong they were to play up a big NFC matchup with San Francisco last month. They lost 42-10 to the 49ers. It's one reason why Jones was fairly quiet about hyping Sunday's game.

Both teams know what's at stake.

"That first year I had those T-shirts that said, ‘Beat Dallas' and, not that it backfired, but people were like, ‘How dare he say that?' Yeah, we do want to beat Dallas," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

What: Dallas Cowboys (5-2) vs Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 3:25 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

How to watch: In Dallas, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. If you're outside the DFW area, you can catch it on all FOX stations throughout Texas. You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 4 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.