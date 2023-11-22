How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders - channel, stream, and more

This is the 11th Thanksgiving game between Washington and Dallas, by far the most for the Cowboys (Miami is second with five).

Dallas is 8-2, though Washington won the most recent meeting on the holiday, 41-16 in 2020 on the way to the only playoff appearance under coach Ron Rivera.

COWBOYS PLAYER TO WATCH: CB DaRon Bland is one interception return for a touchdown away from holding the NFL single-season record by himself. Three other players have four pick-6s in a season, most recently Eric Allen for Philadelphia 30 years ago. Bland's four touchdowns are the most in the NFL in one season by a non-offensive player since Houston's J.J. Watt had five and Atlanta's Devin Hester had four in 2014.

KEY MATCHUP: Cowboys pass rush vs. Washington offensive line. Dallas star Micah Parsons just tied a career high with 2 1/2 sacks against Carolina and rookie No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Washington's Sam Howell has been dropped a league-high 51 times, and the Cowboys are on their way to finishing in the top 10 in sacks for the second year in a row. Dallas matched its season high with seven sacks of Young.

KEY INJURIES: The Commanders lost DE Efe Obada (broken right leg) for the season. … DE James Smith-Williams is expected to miss a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. … Rookie CB Emmanuel Forbes' status is uncertain because of an elbow injury. … RB Antonio Gibson could return after missing the Giants game with a toe injury. ... LB Cody Barton is expected to return after missing the past month with a high ankle sprain. ... Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and RT Terence Steele are new to the injury report with ankle issues, but both were full participants in the only session of the week resembling a complete practice Tuesday. ... S Jayron Kearse didn't practice because of a back injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

What: Dallas Cowboys (7-3) vs. Washington Commanders (4-7)

When: Thurday, November 23, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium

How to watch: CBS