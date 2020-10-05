Houston Texans fire Bill O'Brien, Romeo Crennel announced as interim head coach

article

The Houston Texans have fired Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start to the season.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans talks with Deshaun Watson #4 during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Texans coach and general manager was given the news after the team's 31-21 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

O'Brien had been the head coach for six-plus seasons.

Romeo Crennel, 73, will be the interim head coach. The assistant has been on staff since 2014.

Over 13,000 fans were in attendance for the game at NRG Stadium on Sunday; some more vocal than others.

FILE: Houston Texans fans show there displeasure with head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Texas owner Cal McNair gave a statement following the O'Brien's departure:

“Bill was very professional. He thanked us for the opportunity and was sorry he couldn’t get us over the hump," McNair said Monday afternoon.

Below is the statement the Houston Texans released on Monday afternoon:

“On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O’Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise. Bill’s leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure. Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction. Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston.”