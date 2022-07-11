High school athletes endure workouts in the Texas heat

Not even a heat wave can stop Texas high schools from preparing for the upcoming sports seasons. Some players returned to the field this week with precautions in place.

It was close to 90 degrees already when the athletes began strength and conditioning drills at Martin High School in Arlington Monday morning.

Even though it wasn’t during the hottest part of the day, the athletes were told to prepare for the heat long before arriving.

"It’s going to be hot on Friday nights in August and September. It’s going to be hot when those cross-country runners are out there running two or three miles in the park. So, for us this is an absolute necessity," said Bob Wager, the head football coach at Martin High School. "Aside from hydration and diet and rest and those things, attitude goes a long way too. These kids want to be here, and the coaches want to be here and that goes a long way as well."

The drills at Martin High School are designed to keep the kids in shape over the summer and get them prepared for their sport.

They spend only about 40 minutes outdoors in the morning before returning to the air conditioning indoors to lift weights or work on other strength exercises.