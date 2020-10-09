Goalie Anton Khudobin re-signs with Dallas Stars on three-year deal

article

Goaltender Anton Khudobin re-signed with the Dallas Stars on Friday as NHL free agency got underway.

The backup who became the starter during Dallas’ run through the Edmonton bubble briefly tested the market but wound up staying in Texas.

Khudobin, who famously yelled in the Dallas Stars locker room after winning the Western Conference, "We're not going home!" signed for three years and $10 million to stay.

The 34-year-old goaltender led the NHL with a .930 save percentage during the regular season and carried the banged-up Stars to the Cup Final with a .917 and 2.69 goals-against average playoffs.

"Anton's play over the past two seasons has been nothing short of exceptional," said Stars GM Jim Nill. "The immense skill and unmatched work ethic we've known Anton possess were on display for the entire hockey world to see during the Stanley Cup playoffs. His impact on our team has been immeasurable and we're excited for Anton to continue his success with the Stars."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.