NFL considers $10K fine for George Kittle's 'F--- Dallas' t-shirt: report

The NFL is discussing fining San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle for wearing a profane shirt under his uniform that took a shot at the Cowboys, according to a new report.

Kittle wore a shirt that said ‘F--- Dallas’ during the Niners' 42-10 beatdown of the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The tight end posted a photo of himself revealing the shirt on Instagram Monday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is considering fining Kittle, which would likely be $10,927 under NFL rules.

Kittle caught three touchdown passes on Sunday night as a part of the rout.

Micah Parsons Responds to Kittle Shirt

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons appeared on "The Edge" this week and said that Kittle's message made things "more personal than it had to be."

"Kittle’s my guy but [I’m going to] say this: laugh now, cry later," Parsons said.

"We got something for that, just trust. If we see them again, just trust. And we gonna put it just like that. I ain’t gonna put too much on it. You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal, that’s cool."

In postgame comments, Parsons said he still believed the Cowboys are a better team than the 49ers, despite the blowout.

If the two rivals were to face-off again this year it would have to be in the playoffs.

The 49ers have eliminated the Cowboys from the playoffs each of the last two years.