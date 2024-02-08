Baylor hiring former TCU coach and rival Gary Patterson as special assistant to coach Dave Aranda

Baylor is hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as a special consultant to head coach Dave Aranda, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized.

The website SicEm365 first reported Baylor was hiring Patterson.

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Gary Patterson of the TCU Horned Frogs stands on the field before the TCU Horned Frogs play the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jen Expand

Patterson, 63, was coach at TCU, maybe Baylor’s biggest Big 12 rival, for 22 years before being pushed out during the 2021 season. He went 181-79 leading the Horned Frogs — the winningest coach in program history.

Patterson spent the 2022 season in an off-field role at Texas as a special assistant to the head coach.

Baylor is coming off a 3-9 season, raising the pressure on Aranda. He’s entering his fifth year as coach of the Bears. After winning the Big 12 in their second season under Aranda in 2021, the Bears have gone 8-16.