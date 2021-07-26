Fort Worth's Vincent Hancock wins record third career gold medal in men's skeet shooting

article

Vincent Hancock became the first skeet shooter to win three Olympic gold medals with a victory Monday.

Hancock repeated as gold medalist in 2008 and 2012, but had a disappointing finish at the 2016 Rio Games.

The 38-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, hit his first 26 targets in the Tokyo final and set an Olympic record with 59 of 60 overall. He beat Denmark's Jesper Hanen by four.

Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Rashidi won bronze after taking bronze at the Rio Games as an Independent Olympic Athlete.

Hancock's win gives the Americans a sweep in skeet shooting in Tokyo after Amber English won the women's event.

