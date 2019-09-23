Former University of Texas quarterback Jevan Snead dies

The University of Texas football program has sent its thoughts and condolences out on social media to the family and friends of former UT quarterback Jevan Snead.

Snead came to Texas in 2006 one year after Vince Young left following UT's national championship in 2005. Snead competed with fellow freshman Colt McCoy for the starting quarterback job which McCoy ultimately won.

After appearing in eight games for the Longhorns in the 2006 season, Snead transferred to the University of Mississippi where he led the Rebels to two Cotton Bowl wins.

Snead was 32.