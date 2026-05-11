FIFA World Cup 2026 Dallas schedule, match dates, and fan fest details

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The Brief Kickoff: The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11, with AT&T Stadium (renamed Dallas Stadium) hosting nine matches beginning on June 14. Fan Fest: Fans without match tickets can attend a free official FIFA fan fest at Fair Park, featuring giant screens, live music, and cultural events for every match. Security & Infrastructure: Dallas police are utilizing $32 million in federal funding for drones and high-tech security, while the city debuts massive new art murals and soccer exhibits.



In exactly one month, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off in cities across North America.

With 48 teams and 104 matches across three countries, this will be the largest World Cup ever staged — and Dallas will be one of the most active host cities in the nation.

World Cup in Dallas

AT&T Stadium, which will be called Dallas Stadium during the tournament, will host nine matches.

Dallas' full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Netherlands vs Japan

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: England vs Croatia

Group Stage: Monday, June 22: Argentina vs Austria

Group Stage: Thursday, June 25: Japan vs Sweden

Group Stage: Saturday, June 27: Jordan vs Argentina

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Matches that will be determined by performance:

Round of 32: Tuesday, June 30

Round of 32: Friday, July 3

Round of 16: Monday, July 6

Semi-final match: Tuesday, July 14

Stadiums in Frisco and Mansfield will also act as base camps for teams from Sweden and Czcheia.

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Global Superstars at Dallas Stadium

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - NOVEMBER 26: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina drives the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Mexico at Lusail Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Expand

Some of world football’s biggest stars are confirmed to be taking the pitch at Dallas Stadium. Among them is Lionel Messi of Argentina, whose presence alone is expected to draw massive international attention. Possibly the most celebrated player in the world, Messi helped lead Argentina to become the current World Cup champions, is widely regarded as one of the standout athletes of this year’s tournament.

Fans in North Texas will also have the opportunity to watch Henry Kane of England, the captain of the England team known for his prowess as a high-scoring forward. The match-up between England and Croatia featuring Kane is expected to be one of the must-see fixtures of the group stage.

Fair Park Fan Festival

For those who don’t have a ticket to the game, the official FIFA fan fest at Fair Park in Dallas will turn into a massive watch party during the World Cup.

Fans can catch every match on giant screens at the Pavillion, plus enjoy live music, cultural events, a play area for children, and more.

The best part is that it’s free. Premium tickets will also be available for purchase.

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U.S. Men’s National Team

It’s possible the U.S. Men’s National Team could play in Dallas, depending on if they can advance from the group stage to the knockout round.

The team is in Group D, along with Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey. USMNT is the highest-ranked team in the group.

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 24: Gio Reyna #7 of the United States turning with the ball during the CONCACAF Nations League Final between Mexico and USMNT at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty I Expand

The first match for the U.S. Men’s National Team is on Friday, June 12 against Paraguay. Coverage starts at 5 p.m. on FOX 4. Then on Friday, June 19, the U.S. takes on Australia with coverage starting at noon. Their final group stage match is on Thursday, June 25 against Turkey. Coverage starts at 8 p.m.

In the last World Cup, the USMNT made it to the knockout round. The closest the team has ever been to a title was nearly 100 years ago when it finished third.

Virtually no one expects the USMNT to win the entire thing, but FOX Sports is thinking big with a new promotional campaign – the Impossible Dream.

Security Upgrades

Dallas area law enforcement is ramping up security for the World Cup.

Fans can expect to see more officers on the ground for matches and fan festivals.

Dallas police are getting more than $22 million in federal funding for staffing and high-tech equipment like new cameras, portable anti-ramming barriers, and utility vehicles. Another $10 million is set aside for drones.

Art and Exhibits

The World Cup will also leave its mark on North Texas through art.

What’s being called the largest public art mural in Dallas is going up along the Trinity River at Harold Simmons Park. The mural will celebrate soccer, nature, and community, and is expected to take about 15 days to complete.

The George W. Bush Presidential Center is debuting a new soccer exhibit that aims to showcase Dallas’ long history with the worldwide sport. "Game Changer, United by Sports" will feature memorabilia from FC Dallas, Trinity FC, and the National Soccer Hall of Fame.