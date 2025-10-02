FIFA unveils TRIONDA: Official Match Ball for the 2026 World Cup

article

The Brief FIFA has unveiled "TRIONDA," the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The ball's design features a red, green, and blue color scheme and iconography representing the three host nations. TRIONDA includes a built-in motion sensor chip to provide real-time data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system for offside and ball movement decisions.



The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams and spanning more cities than any previous edition.

Today, FIFA unveiled TRIONDA, the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, marking another milestone in the buildup to the tournament jointly hosted by three North American countries.

The "Three Waves" of North America

What we know:

The ball is named "TRIONDA," a word derived from Spanish meaning "three waves," a nod to the unprecedented trio of host nations.

The design features a red, green and blue color scheme, representing the colors of the three countries, and includes national iconography: a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico, and a star for the United States.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 02: FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Match Ball at the Home of FIFA on October 02, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Marcio Machado/FIFA)

The design is finished with golden embellishments and detailing that outlines the motifs across the face of the ball. The gold detailing pays tribute to the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Inside the Tech: How TRIONDA will aid the game

Dig deeper:

TRIONDA continues a tradition of technological innovation in World Cup match balls, featuring:

A new four-panel design with deep seams for improved flight stability.

To ensure continued stability and balance when TRIONDA is in-flight, counterweights are strategically placed across the other three panels, to offset the new side-mounted chip.

A built-in 500Hz motion sensor chip provides real-time data to the video assistant referee (VAR) system, aiding in decisions such as offsides and ball movement analysis.

Other performance features include embossed grip-enhancing icons.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

FIFA President on unveiling of TRIONDA

What they're saying:

"The Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 26 is here, and it's a beauty!" said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"Adidas has created another iconic FIFA World Cup ball, with the design embodying the unity and passion of next year's host nations."

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino unveils the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Match Ball at the Home of FIFA on October 02, 2025 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Marcio Machado/FIFA)

The Road to the Largest World Cup

Big picture view:

The launch follows a series of announcements tied to the 2026 tournament, including the unveiling of the official mascots and a FIFA pledge to donate $1 to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund for every ticket sold.

According to FIFA, more than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories participated in the recent Visa Presale Draw, the first phase of ticket sales.

The final draw is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Related article