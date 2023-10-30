Expand / Collapse search

FC Dallas visits the Seattle Sounders in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs

FC Dallas
DALLAS - FC Dallas is on the road trying to win the first of three games in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Monday night’s match is against the Seattle Sounders.

The Sounders are 13-7-9 in Western Conference games. They are second in the Western Conference drawing 200 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

FC Dallas is 10-8-10 in Western Conference games and 3-0-0 when recording three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

FC Dallas will host Game 2 in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

If a third match is needed, the team will travel back to Seattle on Nov. 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.